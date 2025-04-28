NeighborWorks Great Falls is partnering with the Hi-Line Climbing Center to host "‘Community Climbing Day."

WATCH:

Climbing fundraiser will support NeighborWorks Great Falls

The event is in celebration of the Hi-Line Climbing Center’s eighth anniversary and will double as a fundraiser for Neighbor Works Great Falls.

The event will include raffle drawings, $1 climbing, and BBQ.

All donations will go toward NeighborWorks Great Falls.

“We're hoping by partnering for this event, we can get different visibility,” said Emma Nelson, community engagement marketing coordinator with NeighborWorks Great Falls. “Maybe people who come to support NeighborWorks end up taking a new hobby and they become rock climbers, and maybe some people who are climbers decide that they are ready to buy a home, and then they come through NeighborWorks’ services. So with being such different organizations coming together for this, we're hoping to tap each other's markets and create more visibility for both.”

The ‘Community Climbing Day’ will be on Saturday, May 3, 2025, from noon to 2pm at the Hi-Line Climbing Center (608 First Avenue South). For more information, call 406-315-1613 or click here.