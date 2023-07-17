GREAT FALLS — The CMR High School graduating class of 1973 hosted their 50th anniversary reunion over the weekend.

CMR Class of 1973 Reunion

“A lot of faces I haven't spoken to a lot of face that I haven't seen since high school, since our graduation. And, you know, we've been working on this for about a year and a half to two years,” says Rodger Gilmor.

With several events planned from Thursday to Sunday, the alumni were kept busy.

“Coming here and seeing my friends and and going back over all the memories that all of us had. There are friendships you make that you always will have a common bond,” says Joyce Engelhardt.

Included in the festivities was a walking tour of the high school on Friday.

“I think the school is in really good shape for being 50 years older than when I went there,” says Ron Staley.

MTN News CMR Class of 1973 hosts reunion

“The tour of the school was amazing, just to go back through there and kind of walk through memory lane in the gym and the auditorium and different things,” Engelhardt added.

Though they weren’t all friends during their schooling days, the alumni have come to enjoy and appreciate every presence.

“It just brings you back to a really great time. At that time, you didn't think you liked school that much. Now you look back on it and think, wow, what a great time in life that was,” says Gilmor.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter