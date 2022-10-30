CMR Drama Department collects donations for food pantry

GREAT FALLS — On Saturday, the CMR High School Drama Department conducted in a food drive for their food pantry outside of the west-side Albertsons. The students got all dressed up in their costumes and stood outside for six hours, encouraging shoppers to donate to the cause.

“We hand them a flyer that has a list of all the things we need,” says CMR senior Kelly Lynch, “All non-perishable items that are really good to give. They come out of Albertsons and hand us the things they picked up in the store.”

Once a certain amount of food is reached, a handful of students load up the car and drive the provisions to the school, where they are itemized and sorted for easier transfer to the CMR Food Pantry.

This marks the second year the students have hosted the event outside of the grocery store, citing the overwhelming success they enjoyed the first time around.

“Last year we collected so much food, we had no room in the pantry,” says Jaclyn Kleinsasser, a Thespian Board Member. “When we run out of room in our pantry, we send the extra to Great Falls High and the Great Falls Food Bank.”

CMR Drama instructor Chris Evans is proud of the action his students are taking to help those facing critical food shortages.

“I know what it’s like to be hungry,” says Evans, “I hope we help folks not feel that feeling. There’s a lot of folks that really depend on the help. They come and see our shows that our drama group puts on and it’s our way to give back.”



