CMR Museum in Great Falls releases results of "The Russell"

GREAT FALLS — The C.M. Russell Museum in Great Falls has released the results of "The Russell," its annual fundraising event.

The organization said in a news release that the 2025 event racked up $9.16 million in sales, and also marked the largest sale of Russell’s work and historic Western art in the auction’s 57-year history.

The highest hammer price was achieved by Russell’s watercolor “Women of America,” selling for $1.6 million.

In addition to the 356 lots and sold-out attendance at all events, other significant sales included Russell’s “Mandan Buffalo Hunt,” selling for $750,000, and Joseph Henry Sharp’s “Moonlight Songs,” which sold for $625,000.

Highlights of contemporary works included Jeremy Winborg’s “Dahteste, As Skillful as the Men” with a hammer price of $80,000, and Jason Rich’s “Drama on the Madison” that sold for $55,000.

After covering artists’ commissions, consignor fees and event expenses, more than $1 million from The Russell proceeds will go toward supporting the museum’s operation. These proceeds account for more than a third of the museum’s annual operating budget.

The museum does not sell pieces from its permanent collection. All historic works auctioned during The Russell come from private collections, with consignors placing them in the sale.

