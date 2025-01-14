Coming soon to Great Falls: SID's Pedal Trolley

GREAT FALLS — A new activity is coming to downtown Great Falls from the home of the Sip ‘N Sip, as they will be offering SID's Pedal Trolley Tours, giving both historical and pub tours.

The trolley will provide three tours a day within a 2.5 mile radius of downtown. One will be a historical tour in the afternoon, and two pub tours will be offered in the evening.

The pub tours will hop around to three bars in the downtown area, giving about 40 minutes at each stop.

Owner Sandra Thares says, “I think it's a great opportunity for Great Falls. I think it gives us one more fun thing to do.”

The trolley seats 14 people, with five seats being non-pedaling.

As for the other nine seats, Thares says, “If you’re on it, you got to pedal. We are motor assisted, so you don't have to pedal really hard, but pedaling is absolutely required.”



When it comes to sharing the road, the trolley’s route is designed to minimize the impact of and to other vehicles.

Thares noted, “It goes a maximum of five miles per hour. So there is a slow moving vehicle sign on the back of it. We are going to try to keep it on routes where people can go around us. It will be on Central Avenue for a little bit of the tour.”

Thares also owns the O’Haire Inn, Sip ‘N Dip Lounge, and Clark & Lewie’s Restaurant. She hopes the new trolley will bring more tourism to the downtown area, saying, “Whatever we can do to contribute to people coming to visit. If they're coming to stay at the hotel, they can see the mermaids, and now can head out and go visit other downtown bars. Whatever we can do to grow downtown is good for all of us.”

Tickets for the trolley will be around $27-$30 dollars, and tours last about two and a half hours.

The website provides some answers to anticipated questions:

Bring your ID! Please don’t forget this part. It’ll really hinder your experience because you’ll just have to jog sadly behind the bike, watching everyone else have fun. You’ll probably be crying. Just bring your ID. If you are not 21 you are not allowed on the Pub Trolley Tours. Under 21 is allowed on the historical tours each afternoon.



Wear comfortable shoes to peddle in. Bachlorettes, 3 inch heels are not going to cut it. Bring flats to change into for the peddling part.



There is no alcohol served on board the Trolley! Any beverages on the Trolley must be in a cup with a lid as you are pedaling between the bars. We will offer complimentary water on the Trolley.

Booking will begin the first week of February via the trolley’s website here, and tours will begin (weather permitting) in April.