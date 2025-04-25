Coming up: 2025 Ice Breaker Road Race in Great Falls

The 45th annual Ice Breaker Road Race will be on Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Great Falls.

Ice Breaker offers three race options, 5 Mile, 3 Mile, and 1 Mile.

Registration for each race is $35 for adults, and $25 for ages 17 and under.

All registered racers receive a long-sleeve race t-shirt, finishers medal, opportunity to win door prizes, post-race fuel up, and year-specific race bib.

Packet pickup starts Saturday, April 26th from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Great Falls Civic Center. Packet pickup will only be on Saturday the 26th or Sunday the 27th before your race (doors open at 9:00 AM Sunday).

The 5 Mile starts at 1 pm, 3 Mile starts at 2pm, and the 1 Mile starts at 3pm.

For more information or to register, click here.