The Great Falls Development Alliance (GFDA) will be hosting a ‘Business Blitz’ on February 11, 2025 - a day full of training seminars for business owners. The GFDA helps roughly 1,200 businesses each year. A lot of those are small businesses, just starting out, but no matter what stage your business is in, their advisors have tools to help.

Coming up: 'Business Blitz' hosted by the GFDA

“Many times, we've offered different workshops, different cohorts, and we continue to offer those, but we had some demand from people that said, ‘you know what, I would like a one-day seminar where I can come in, I can learn about legal entity formation, I can learn about identifying my target market for marketing, and everything in between,” explained Jolene Schalper, the vice president of the GFDA.

The 'business blitz' is for all business owners, or even prospective business owners.

Tianta Stevens, a business owner in the Great Falls community, shared her experience with the GFDA.

“I’ve been part of the small business cohort group that they have started, and that's just a group of small business owners that meet once a week to share each other's successes and learn from our failures and support each other and offer solutions, and that's facilitated by the small business advisors,” said Stevens, owner of Escape the Falls.

No matter what stage your business is in, the GFDA is inviting individuals to learn from their advisors and use this free resource.

“It's really rewarding when businesses come to us after the fact and say, ‘you know what? you really helped me get started, you gave me the tools I needed, you gave me the confidence I needed and the support along the way.’ That's very rewarding,” said Schalper.

All trainings are free and business owners have the option to attend only one seminar, or the whole day.

Stevens added, “It's invaluable. I recommend anyone who's considering starting a business or even if they already are in business, to use that wealth of resources that we have with the GFDA small business advisors.”

For more information or to register, click here.