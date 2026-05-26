Coming up: Cochrane Dam open for public crossing (June 2026)

Bicyclists and hikers will have a unique chance to access and cross over the Missouri River at Cochrane Dam on Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Although the dam is normally closed to public access, NorthWestern Energy and Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks are working together to provide this opportunity for hikers and bikers to experience the trails along both sides of the Missouri River on National Trails Day 2026.

The River’s Edge Trail in Great Falls from the north shore to the south shore (or vice versa) can be used to reach Cochrane Dam, and once there, visitors may hike or walk their bike across the dam. Normally only available as an out and back hike or ride on only one side of the river, opening Cochrane Dam for public access allows trail users to make a loop and traverse both sides of the river during a single trip.

Participants should expect at least a five-mile strenuous hike or ride and be prepared with proper footwear, sunscreen and plenty of drinking water for participants and pets, since there is no access to water on the route. Keep in mind that there is little to no shade anywhere along the trail, and this is rattlesnake country.

Participants should arrange a shuttle or park a vehicle at their ending location, since park staff cannot provide shuttle service. Bikes must be walked across the dam, and pets must be on a leash or under voice control on the trail system.

Trail users should expect to encounter heavier than normal traffic during this event, and bicyclists should control their speed, yield to all, stay to the right except when passing, and ring a bell or call out before passing. A few areas of the trail are rated as moderately difficult, and riders should plan accordingly.

For more information or trail recommendations, contact the Giant Springs ranger station at 406-727-1212.