Watch
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Coming up: Easter Egg Hunt in Great Falls

Easter Egg Hunt
MTN
Easter Egg Hunt
Posted at 9:41 AM, Apr 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-02 11:46:15-04

GREAT FALLS — The City of Great Falls will hosts its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16.

The family-friendly event will be at Gibson Park beginning at at 11 a.m., but people are advised to to arrive no later than 10:45 a.m.

The event will feature more than 6,500 eggs filled with candy, coins and special prizes.

The Easter Egg Hunt age divisions include: 1 - 3, 4 - 6 and 7 - 9.

Nick Northern with radio station K-99 will be the MC, playing music and entertaining families, and the Easter Bunny will be making a guest appearance so don’t forget your basket!

TRENDING ARTICLES

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader