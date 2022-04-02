Coming up: Easter Egg Hunt in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The City of Great Falls will hosts its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16.

The family-friendly event will be at Gibson Park beginning at at 11 a.m., but people are advised to to arrive no later than 10:45 a.m.

The event will feature more than 6,500 eggs filled with candy, coins and special prizes.

The Easter Egg Hunt age divisions include: 1 - 3, 4 - 6 and 7 - 9.

Nick Northern with radio station K-99 will be the MC, playing music and entertaining families, and the Easter Bunny will be making a guest appearance so don’t forget your basket!



