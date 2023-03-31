Coming up: Easter Egg Hunt in Great Falls on April 8

The City of Great Falls annual Easter Egg Hunt will be on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Gibson Park at 11 a.m.

City officials said in a news release that people should plan to arrive no later than 10:45 a.m.

The event will feature more than 6,500 eggs filled with candy, coins, and special prizes.

The Easter Egg Hunt age divisions include: 1 - 3, 4 - 6 and 7 - 9.

Townsquare Media Radio Station will be playing the music and entertaining families - and of course the Easter Bunny will make an appearance.

Steve Herrig, Park & Recreation director, said in the news release: “We are fortunate to have a community that cares about events like these, and we’re appreciative for businesses like Steel Etc., and owners Jimmy and Debbie Filipowicz. Jimmy and Debbie’s generosity and compassion for children and making Great Falls a great place to live, never ceases to amaze me! Jimmy and Debbie Filipowicz and Steel Etc. are outstanding community members. They graciously fund all of the expenses of the Easter Egg Hunt, but it is just a small part of their on-going support and philanthropic efforts throughout the community.”

When asked why his business continues to sponsor the event, Filipowicz explained, “The Easter Egg Hunt is a great event for children and the community. We didn’t hesitate to offer our support in 2011, and entering into our tenth year, we are more committed than ever. It’s rewarding to feel the excitement in the air and to see the great time the kids have.

The news release also states that Cascade FFA has donated countless hours stuffing the more than 6,500 eggs for the event, and Cherry Creek Media has worked with Park & Recreation to promote this event and make it a fun morning for all.

Know of any other fun Easter activities that are open to the public? Let us know by clicking here.

