Coming up: Great Falls Gaming Rendezvous

The annual Great Falls Gaming Rendezvous will be held in Great Falls from Friday, October 7, through Sunday, October 9.

This year’s theme is "Heroes and Villains," and the event will be at the Holiday Inn at 1100 Fifth Street South.

Events include role-playing, miniatures, board or card games, and video games, along with cosplaying, culminating in a costume competition on Saturday evening.

There will also be several panels discussing all aspects of gaming, featuring industry guests and local experts.

DATES/TIMES



Friday, October 7, noon until midnight

Saturday, October 8, 10 a.m. until midnight

Sunday, October 9, 10:00 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The GFGR website states:

Great Falls Gaming Rendezvous was founded late one night in March 2012 in a downtown Great Falls diner by four friends. The first event was October 2012, and the small con proved to be a hit. The founders intended GFGR to not only bring gamers, cosplayers, and pop culture geeks together but to also spread awareness of the things we love – including the arts and sciences. Today, GFGR is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, with a board of directors, president, and a strong planning committee (the ConCom). Proceeds from the event go towards the Great Falls Gaming Rendezvous Arts & Sciences Scholarship at the University of Providence in Great Falls and the Sletten Cancer Institute.

For more information, visit the event website , or call 406-727-7200.



