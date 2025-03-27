Coming up: Home & Garden Show in Great Falls

Spring is on its way in Great Falls, and with that, the annual Home and Garden Show will be taking place this weekend the Montana ExpoPark.

According to Katie Hanning, the Homebuilders’ Association executive officer, this year's event promises to have everything from landscaping tips to all things home improvement.

“Only 13 people are from out of state; all of [the rest] are our local Montana companies and so we're really, really proud of that, that we give them a place to show what they can do and it's amazing,” said Hanning.

There will be about 200 vendors at the 45th annual Home and Garden Show and it will bring in more than 16,000 people over the 3-day event.

“It's a way for them to spring into projects they might be thinking about. It's easier to do home remodels in the spring and summer, so this is a way for them to get more ideas and be able to have a better way to approach an idea they already had, maybe,” explained Bruce Moore, the Eklund’s Appliances sales manager.

The event will also feature a raffle to win a shed that high school students built.

Hanning added, “We encourage our vendors to do all kinds of new and exciting things and build bigger things for people to see and every year, they don't disappoint us. It's wonderful.”

From kitchen cabinets and granite countertops to hot tubs and lawn maintenance, customers will be able to see all that Montana has to offer in garden and home improvement.

Moore said, “I consider it a little bit of a lower pressure way to come in and look at some new innovations and maybe just some standards that we're going to have there as well with, you know, a little bit less pressure for them but a little bit more interesting way to be maybe inspired.”

INFO



Friday, March 28: Noon to 8 pm

Saturday, March 29: 10 am to 6 pm

Sunday, March 30: 10 am to 4 pm

Admission is $5.00; under 18 free with adult

