Commissioners vote to put fireworks issue on November ballot

After weeks of discussion and public comment, Great Falls City Commissioners voted on Tuesday night to put the future of consumer fireworks in the hands of voters.

Commissioners passed a resolution referring a proposed ban on certain types of fireworks to the November 2025 ballot.

If approved, the ordinance would impose some restrictions on the sale and use of consumer fireworks within city limits.

It would limit the type of fireworks allowed to only novelty or ground devices, banning anything that leaves the ground or explodes. This would still allow fireworks like sparklers and snap caps.

Mayor Cory Reeves and Commissioners Susan Wolff, Shannon Wilson and Rick Tryon voted for the resolution, while Commissioner Joe McKenney voted no.

(JULY 22, 2025) Great Falls City Commissioners conducted a special work session on Tuesday at the Civic Center to discuss a potential city fireworks ban. Residents weighed in, some for and others against the ban.

Commissioner Rick Tryon said, "People that are opposed to fireworks or that are advocating some kind of a ban or restrictions on fireworks in city limits - they deserve to have that issue decided in a definitive way."

Commissioner Rick Tryon said, “People that are opposed to fireworks or that are advocating some kind of a ban or restrictions on fireworks in city limits - they deserve to have that issue decided in a definitive way.”

Next Tuesday another meeting will be held, where a first reading will take place.

(JULY 15, 2025) The Great Falls City Commission is discussing a potential ban of fireworks within city limits.

Jim Ramsey has been in the fireworks business since the 1990s.

Ramsey, the owner/operator of 3 Local Guys Fireworks said, “As a youngster, I was always fascinated with fireworks”.

Ramsey loves the business, and says there is more to it than just pretty lights: “It's neat to see the families that come through. Little kids to now grown up. And so we pride ourselves on having that clientele that comes through and comes every year.”

Ramsey and other firework sellers dealt with the shorter selling season change in 2007, which had a huge impact on stand sales. Now, they are looking at another big change: a potential ban on fireworks within city limits.

Ramsey said, “You're going to still have fireworks, and they're still going to do the same thing.”

One recent factor in the ongoing debate was a fire several days ago that may have been the cause of an elderly woman's death.

City Commissioner Rick Tryon has been vocal in his desire to bring the banning discussion to the table.

Tryon said, “This conversation and the debate comes up every year right around the fourth of July.”

He invited community discussion at the City Commission Work Session on Tuesday .

Ramsey does not think that a ban would be able to be enforced.

Ramsey said, “People just, they’d move out further and that would be in the county and become more of a county problem as far as, fires and stuff like that. I think there's on the fire safety, it's a little safer in town.”

However, Commissioner Tryon wants a discussion anyway.

Tryon said, “What's really important is that we have a full vetting of the issue, that we have a full community discussion about it, and that we deal directly with it one way or the other.”

Commissioner Wilson thinks the decision should be on the ballot in November.

Commissioner Wolff wants to ban. Referencing the woman who died in a fire presumed to be started by fireworks, she said they “had a right to live”.

Commissioner Tryon proposed drafting a resolution prohibiting the sale and discharge of fireworks within city limits. He wants it to go on the ballot as well.

Commissioner McKenney wants another work session with options presented, but thinks it should be up to the commission, not put on the ballot.

Mayor Reeves says he can’t support an ordinance if the police/fire can’t enforce it. The city explained that for it to be on the ballot, the first reading must occur by July 30th, and a second reading take place by August 11.

The commission decided to move forward with an additional work session in the future. This session will have additional information provided for the Commissioners.