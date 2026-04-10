GREAT FALLS — A Great Falls family that captured the community’s attention during the holiday season is once again seeing that support continue — this time through a fundraiser aimed at helping cover medical expenses.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video here:

Community fundraiser for Great Falls family facing cancer battle

William Scott Schoby was diagnosed with stage two esophageal cancer in November 2025 and has since begun treatment, including numerous rounds of chemotherapy. Doctors are now working to determine whether surgery will be the next step in his care.

Schoby said the process has not been straightforward. An attempted surgery earlier this year was not successful, shifting the focus back to ongoing treatment and future decisions.

To help support Schoby and his family during this time, a benefit fundraiser will be held Saturday, April 11, at New City Church (205 River Drive South) in Great Falls from noon to 2:30 p.m.

The event is being organized by AJ Darko, a longtime family friend who has known Schoby for nearly 20 years. Darko said the goal is to ease the financial burden so the family can focus on treatment and maintaining daily life.

Funds raised will go toward medical expenses, travel to Kalispell for treatment, and other essential costs, like transportation, insurance, and possible future expenses for Schoby and his 7-year-old daughter, Anna.

The fundraiser will feature a $10 spaghetti dinner, along with a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction made possible by donations from local businesses across the community.

The event is also designed with families in mind. Activities for children, including games and prizes, will be available, with items specifically tailored for younger attendees.

Darko, who has organized multiple fundraisers in the past and is also a cancer survivor, said she understands the stress that can come with a diagnosis and wanted to step in to help.

The Schoby family expressed their gratitude to everyone who has already contributed or plans to attend.

“No words can express how much we appreciate it,” Darko said.

She says any additional donations are welcome from those unable to attend, and they are continuing to accept contributions for the silent auction and event supplies.

The family is accepting additional donations through Bravera Bank account 4210138324.

Darko said they are still looking for volunteers for food service, set-up, and clean-up. Anyone interested can reach AJ Darko at 406-836-9826 for more information.