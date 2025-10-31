Generous donors stepped forward to replace tipi covers that were stolen from two Great Falls elementary schools in September, demonstrating strong community support for Indigenous education.

The thefts happened at Loy Elementary School and Chief Joseph Elementary School, but the response from residents was immediate and heartwarming, according to Great Falls Public Schools officials.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch the video:

Community rallies to replace stolen tipi covers at Great Falls schools

"It was very touching and overwhelming when we had people call in and saying they had lodges to replace them," said Dugan Coburn, Director of Indigenous Education for Great Falls Public Schools. "And then we also had people saying, just order some and we'll pay for them. You know, no, they didn't ask what the cost was."

The tipis serve as important educational tools that allow teachers to share Native American history and culture with students throughout the district.

"It's an opportunity for us to share with the kids stories that go with the tipis and the lodges," Coburn said. "The lodges were the homes of our ancestors. But there's a lot of stories go with them each tribe had a different story of why they were important."

Loy Elementary School principal Shanda Brown said the tipis represent the rich Indigenous heritage that remains vibrant in Montana.

"Our lodges are so important just to all of our schools because of the Native American culture that we have indigenous culture that is alive here in Montana," Brown said. "And the opportunity to experience that culture is very unique."

"It just makes your heart happy that these things are happening and that our community is that supportive of our school district and our indigenous kids here in Great Falls," Coburn said.

As November marks Native American Heritage Month, the district plans to showcase 12 tipis at North Middle School, lighting them up at night for public viewing on November 7.

Video of the thefts: