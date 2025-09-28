Community remembers ‘Popcorn Colonel’ Gary Hochberger with celebration of life

GREAT FALLS — Family, friends, customers, and employees past and present gathered Saturday to celebrate the life of Gary Hochberger, the longtime owner of The Popcorn Colonel in Great Falls. Hochberger, known for his warm personality and his signature role as the “Popcorn Colonel,” died in August at the age of 74.

Tom Wylie reports - watch the video:

Community honors ‘Popcorn Colonel’ Gary Hochberger with celebration of life

For nearly 25 years, Hochburger was a fixture in the community, greeting customers with stories, fresh popcorn and his signature “Mmmm, tasty” tagline. His family said his absence has left a deep void but that his legacy will continue through the business he built.

“It would kind of be rude of us to not continue what he started,” said his wife, Debbie Myers. “He would be very upset with us if we did not, because he took a lot of pride and care in the store and that was who he was."

Hochburger’s daughter, Nicole Stein, said the support from the community has carried them through their grief.

“It’s been completely overwhelming, to be completely honest. It’s amazing. We’ve had so much support and everybody’s just been really kind,” she said.

The Popcorn Colonel, located at 900 Ninth Street South, will mark its 25th anniversary in November.

They plan to ring in the milestone on Black Friday with specials and a celebration.

Hochberger’s family said keeping the doors open is the best way to honor his memory.

“We hope the future is the same as the past — just keep on going and honoring Gary’s memory and keep popping along,” Myers said.

Gary had the gift of gab, made life-long friends, served great snacks, and somehow made a successful career out of all three.

“Gary was a giver,” Myers said. “He was kind-hearted, would do anything for anybody, and he was everybody’s best friend”.