Country Table restaurant opens in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The new Country Table restaurant is now open in Great Falls serving up southern comfort food.

It's located on the third floor of the the Times Square building at 525 Central Avenue. Tim Bass, the owner of Bass Clef School of Music & Fine Arts , (also located in Times Square), decided that, as a southerner, he wanted a place where people can experience southern cooking. He also opened the restaurant to give his students a place to get a meal.

"We have made-from-scratch biscuits and gravy, country fried steak, we do grits. You can also do a grits bowl. It's got the scrambled eggs, bacon or sausage, cheese on top. We also have fried okra. Every Friday, we're going to do something different. This Friday, we're doing a shrimp boil bowl,” said manager Mollie Beck.

Other once-weekly specials will include red beans and rice, chicken and dumplings, and open-faced turkey sandwich; there will also be a monthly catfish dinner.