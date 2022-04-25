'Cowboy Cabaret' fundraiser aims to help prevent child abuse

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Children’s Receiving Home and the Junior League of Great Falls are teaming up to continue the fight against child abuse.

The Great Falls Children’s Receiving Home ( website ) is a safe haven for victims of violence and provides foster and emergency care for up to 14 children at a time.

Junior League of Great Falls ( website ) works to improve the lives of women and children and promote female leaders.

“It’s unfortunately a very, very big problem in our community and these kids are the future. If we can give them a little light in their life that is dark, then that’s important,” said Shawna Severson, board member of the Great Falls Children’s Receiving Home board.

Kristina Remsen, Junior League fund development chair, said, “The child abuse epidemic unfortunately is at a very high rate and has been for some time. Both of our organizations work together to combat that, so the money we raise at the event helps us do our activities throughout the year.”

The western-themed fundraiser called “Cowboy Cabaret: Bluegrass and Blue Jeans” will be on Saturday, May 7th, at The Newberry at 420 Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls.

The event will feature a concert by Laney Lou & The Bird Dogs, dancing, food, drinks, and an auction. Tickets can be bought online and are $70 per person.



