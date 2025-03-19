Watch Now
Crash slowing traffic along Smelter Avenue in Great Falls

MTN News
There is a traffic delay along Smelter Avenue NE in Great Falls (Tuesday, March 18, 2025)

The Montana Department of Transportation says that it is due to a crash along Smelter Avenue near Eighth Street NE.

At this point, there is no word on whether anyone has been injured, nor the cause of the crash.

As of about 6:10 p.m., police are blocking west-bound traffic in front of the Montana Club restaurant, forcing all traffic to go north onto Old Havre Highway, south on to the the bridge, or into Black Eagle.

We will update you if we get more information.

