Crash slowing traffic on 10th Avenue South (August 11, 2025)

Emergency crews are at the scene of a collision involving at least two vehicles along 10th Avenue South in Great Falls.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the vicinity of 20th Street, according to witnesses.

Eastbound traffic through the area is being detoured.

There is no word at this point on whether anyone has been injured, nor the suspected cause of the crash.

Responding agencies include the Great Falls Police Department and Great Falls Emergency Services.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

We will update you if we get more information.