Emergency personnel are at the scene of a structure fire in Great Falls.

Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid the 700 block of Third Avenue SW as crews work to battle the fire.

Tim Zink Crews fighting structure fire in Great Falls (February 17, 2023)

GFFR also said that off-duty personnel are being called in to assist.

At this point, there is no word on whether anyone has been injured, nor the suspected cause of the fire.

Viewer Photos Crews fighting structure fire in Great Falls (February 17, 2023)

We will update you when we get more information, including how you might be able to help anyone affected.



