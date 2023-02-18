Watch Now
Crews fighting structure fire in Great Falls

Tim Zink
Posted at 7:18 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 22:03:11-05

Emergency personnel are at the scene of a structure fire in Great Falls.

Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid the 700 block of Third Avenue SW as crews work to battle the fire.

GFFR also said that off-duty personnel are being called in to assist.

At this point, there is no word on whether anyone has been injured, nor the suspected cause of the fire.

We will update you when we get more information, including how you might be able to help anyone affected.

