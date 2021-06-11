Crystal, Rock, And Bead Show in Great Falls this weekend

GREAT FALLS — The first-ever Electric City Crystal, Rock, and Bead Show will be held at the Mercantile Building at Montana ExpoPark this weekend.

Show promoter Don Schnittgen said there will be about 200 tables filled with fossils, petrified wood, crystals, carvings, and more.

He said, "Every crystal has unique properties, different hardnesses, they all give off vibrations. Just an amazing assortment of crystals to look at. It doesn’t matter if you’re six or 60 there’s going to be something at the show that you would be interested to look at.”

Admission is $3 for adults; children 12 and under free. All attendees will be given a ticket with admission and entered in a drawing for an amethyst cathedral valued at $700.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 12th; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 13th.