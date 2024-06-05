Dandelion Foundation is ready for the annual Color Fun Run

GREAT FALLS — For more than 13 years, the Dandelion Foundation has been raising money and awareness in hopes of ending child abuse and neglect in Cascade County. On Saturday, they’ll do so again when they host one of their more fun filled and colorful events.

As board members of the Dandelion Foundation, Tressa Doughty and Jamie Marshall are getting ready for the organization’s only fundraiser of the year.

“The Dandelion Foundation, we've been around now for well over a decade, and our entire mission is prevention of child abuse, neglect and family violence,” said Marshall.

“I have a passion for helping kids, and I thought preventing child abuse is a great way to be involved with kids, and I have a big passion for preventing that,” said Doughty, who also serves as the organization’s events coordinator.

The Color Run begins at 11:00 a.m. at West Bank Park. Participants can choose between a one mile, five kilometer, or both. It costs $25 dollars for adults, $10 dollars for kids 7 to 18 and is free for children under 7. There will be a pre-registration event at Annie’s Taphouse from 3 to 7 on Friday, and same day registration is available.

“So you'll get a t-shirt to wear on the day of the run, and then you also get a little packet of color that you can use to kind of pre color yourself,” said Doughty.

“This is a fabulous, family friendly event, all ages can come,” said Marshall. “We color you in color, cover you in color, frankly, and you'll walk away and all sorts of color.”

The Dandelion Foundation is constantly raising awareness through events like ‘No More Violence Week’ and other initiatives. Both Jamie and Tressa feel the organization is making a difference.

“If we don't know about something, it's hard to make a change,” said Marshall. “And that is what we are truly committed to, is primary prevention, educating folks and letting them build that awareness around how we can help to prevent something before it ever starts or to help prevent it from repeating itself again.”

“I think prevention is important, to get in there before it happens is a big start,” said Doughty. “Because after it already happens, the damage is already done. So we want to try to catch that before those things happen.”

“Through our efforts and prevention of child sexual abuse and in looking at drug endangered children, supporting those initiatives, doing lots of partnership work here in our community, we really do believe that the impact has been tremendous,” said Marshall.

West Bank Park is 1600 Fourth Street NE in Great Falls. If you would like to register, click here.

