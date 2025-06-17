The Great Falls Development Alliance (GFDA) announced on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, that a "hyperscale data center campus" is planned for Great Falls.

The TAC Data Centers project would be built on a 569-acre site on the northeast side of Great Falls at Agritech Business Park, which is just north of Malmstrom Air Force Base and near the Great Falls Rainbow Power Substation at the southern end of the Montana-Alberta Tie Line.

The initial plans state that the project will be a 2 million square foot data center campus, subject to securing the needed power generation and transmission.

Zoning, permitting, and securing power are expected to take between 12–18 months.

Initial buildings (135k–200k SF) would begin construction thereafter, with first phases online by late 2027 to early 2028.

Full campus buildout is projected by 2030.

Officials says that the project will provide an "extensive commercial tax base" to the community without burdening the roads or schools.

A news release says the project is expected to create 1,500–2,000 construction jobs, and between 150 and 200 high-paying permanent positions, plus additional indirect employment.