Dental health is important for pets

GREAT FALLS — To address the significance of oral health care for pets, the American Veterinary Medical Association sponsors National Pet Dental Health Month every February.

The AVMA says your pet’s teeth should be checked at least once a year by a veterinarian for early signs of a problem and to keep your pet’s mouth healthy.

Have your pet’s teeth checked sooner if you observe any of the following problems:



Bad breath

Broken or loose teeth

Extra teeth or retained baby teeth

Teeth that are discolored or covered in tartar

Abnormal chewing, drooling, or dropping food from the mouth

Reduced appetite or refusal to eat

Pain in or around the mouth

Bleeding from the mouth

Swelling in the areas surrounding the mouth

Some pets become irritable when they have dental problems, and any changes in your pet’s behavior should prompt a visit to your veterinarian.



