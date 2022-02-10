Watch
Dental health is important for pets

Pet dental health is important
Posted at 10:54 AM, Feb 10, 2022
GREAT FALLS — To address the significance of oral health care for pets, the American Veterinary Medical Association sponsors National Pet Dental Health Month every February.

The AVMA says your pet’s teeth should be checked at least once a year by a veterinarian for early signs of a problem and to keep your pet’s mouth healthy.

Have your pet’s teeth checked sooner if you observe any of the following problems:

  • Bad breath
  • Broken or loose teeth
  • Extra teeth or retained baby teeth
  • Teeth that are discolored or covered in tartar
  • Abnormal chewing, drooling, or dropping food from the mouth
  • Reduced appetite or refusal to eat
  • Pain in or around the mouth
  • Bleeding from the mouth
  • Swelling in the areas surrounding the mouth

Some pets become irritable when they have dental problems, and any changes in your pet’s behavior should prompt a visit to your veterinarian.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

