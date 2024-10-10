After seven years with the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art, Sarah Justice is stepping down as director to take on a new role as director of the Zootown Arts Community Center in Missoula.

Director of Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art steps down

Justice says, “It has been a highlight of my career working for the Square and I'll continue to support it forever."

Once receiving her Master of Arts degree in Art from the University of Montana, Justice joined the Paris Gibson Square Museum Of Art as the Education Director in 2017, before taking over as executive director. During her five and a half years as executive director, the institution has grown exponentially in exhibitions and membership.

Justice says, “We've probably had at least close to 300 works of art accessioned into our permanent collection, on top of what we already have."

An artist herself, with an art studio and office in the Square bursting with her own sculptures and artwork, Justice understands the importance of art and access to art education that the Square provides to the community.



She explained, “Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art has always provided free admission to the public, which is a gift. We offer a lot of free programming in our education department, too. We just feel it's important to give people an opportunity to learn about art and culture. This is a place that you can rest your eyes, a place that's peaceful, that's kind of a respite in a lot of ways. Also a place where, you know, artwork can come in and be preserved for its existence for generations to come."

Justice has also already initiated improvements and projects to be taken over by the next director, like submitting for the Montana Historic Preservation Grant to hopefully secure funding for upkeep and expansion of the historic building.

Projects like expanding the permanent collection to two rooms, adding climate control to aid in the preservation of artwork, replacing the old flooring in the education rooms, and UV protection on the windows to help protect the historic woodwork inside the building.

Justice has high hopes for the next person to take on the role, saying, “My wish for them is that they really embed themselves in the community and get to know everybody, understand how this community works. I want them to be able to take what I have done and just take it further."

In her next role as director of the Zootown Arts Community Center in Missoula, Justice is excited to expand her passion for art education to all kinds of art mediums.

She says, “They do everything. Music and performance, recording studios, art classes, and a print shop. So, everything art education and supporting the arts, that is exactly what I'm passionate about”.

A new director at the Square has yet to be announced. You can learn more about art education opportunities with the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art here.