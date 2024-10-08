Dynamic Recovery in Great Falls unveiled the addition of their new Drop In Center, which will offer a safe space for anyone looking to overcome behavioral health challenges, and can be connected with the proper tools and resources to support them.

Dynamic Recovery opens drop-in center in Great Falls

Drop-In Center manager Jason Meredith, says, “A lot of people are sometimes in these contemplative stages, or thinking,’I want to get clean or sober, where do I go? What's my first step?’ We make that available to people that could just come in”.

The new Drop in Center is a low-barrier center for anybody experiencing behavioral health challenges, at no cost. They don’t have to be a client or even be seeking counseling with Dynamic Recovery.

The center will help address needs like food insecurity, housing, and other basic needs. The Drop-In Center aims to meet people where they’re at, even to connect with them with just the idea of quitting substance use.

Megan Farmer, director of Dynamic Recovery, says, “Everybody who comes here has to want help for their challenge, even if that's just,’Hey, we're going to connect you with some place that will get you food’ and then maybe next time they come in, they'll be more willing to talk to a counselor or talk to a peer about changing their life."



Dynamic Recovery provides substance use and mental health treatment to the community, with counselors to address mental health and addiction, and peer support specialists that will be offering classes on life and job skills, and helping people enroll in school or gain employment.

For Meredith, the most rewarding aspect is, “seeing people successful and step out of this addiction that just has a grip on them, and be able to say, ‘Hey, I've got a purpose for my life. It's even maybe even greater than myself, but I can do this’."

“We want to help people that are really struggling,” says Farmer, “Especially since COVID, a lot of people are struggling more than ever before. And so we want to connect people with resources. Our economy is not doing so great, and so that means that more people are struggling with homelessness, with food insecurity, with things like that."

The Drop-In Center is now open in the Dynamic Recovery addiction treatment center on the third floor of the Columbus Center, located at 1601 Second Avenue North (suite 300W).

Click here to visit the website.

