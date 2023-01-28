Eagle Mount brings back the 'Margarita Meltdown'

GREAT FALLS — It's the middle of winter and the beach might not be on the front of people's minds, but Great Falls had one at the Montana ExpoPark with the return of the Margarita Meltdown on Friday, January 27, 2023.

The beach-themed event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Eagle Mount , which provides adaptive and therapeutic recreation to people with disabilities.

Eagle Mount director Deb Sivumaki explained, "It brings in so many people that don't necessarily know what Eagle Mount does. So it's an opportunity for us to say, look, here's an organization that's been in your community for 32 years now, and that we provide that adaptive piece for people who need some sort of adaptive assistance to do all the things that you and I love to do."



