Early-morning house fire in Great Falls (March 25, 2025)

Emergency crews responded to a house fire early on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in Great Falls.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a news release that firefighters responded just before 3:30 a.m. to the fire at 741 32nd Avenue NE.

Firefighters found smoke showing from the front of the house and two of the occupants out of the house. The third occupant was still in the basement, looking for pet cats.

Firefighters advised the occupant in the basement to get out of the house; the occupant then crawled out of a basement egress window.

Firefighters went into the house through the front door, where they encountered a fire in the living room, and quickly got it under control.

GFFR learned that the occupants were a father, his son, and his girlfriend. The father said he woke up because he smelled smoke; he crawled out of bed and closed his bedroom door. With the fire outside his bedroom, he climbed out of the house through the window in his bedroom.

His son and girlfriend were in the basement when they heard the smoke detectors. The son went up the stairs and felt the door to the kitchen, which he said was cool; he then opened the door and encountered smoke. He closed the door, and he and his girlfriend got out of the house through a basement egress window.

The father was taken to a hospital by his son's girlfriend to be evaluated for smoke inhalation; his status at this time is unknown. The son and girlfriend did not seek a medical evaluation.

Four cats were in the home at the time of the fire. Three of the four cats have been found to be in good health. The son is still looking for the fourth cat.

The fire caused extensive damage to the living room and heavy smoke damage to the rest of the upstairs. The basement sustained minor smoke damage.

GFFR said that the fire, which started in the living room, was caused by the malfunction of a video gaming controller and its charging station.

The residents have been referred to the American Red Cross for any assistance they might need.

We will update you if we get more information, including any donation drives or fundraisers.