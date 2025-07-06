Education funding freezes leaves GFPS worried

GREAT FALLS — Over $6 billion in federal education grants are currently frozen, which could have devastating effects for school programs across the country and here in Montana. Great Falls Public Schools heard about the funding reviews on June 30, 2025.

Tommy Lynch reports - watch:

How federal funding freeze could affect Montana schools

Director of Student Achievement for GFPS Lance Boyd said, “They're reviewing some of the Title One funds, that fall in a variety of areas, everything from migrant education, to adult ed, and some grants in between.”

Superintendent Heather Hoyer says that if these funds are lost, the result could be devastating.

Hoyer said, “The potential impact could be fairly significant. You know, looking upwards of nearly $1 million. Almost $1 million.”

This makes it a stressful waiting game for Great Falls Public Schools.

Hoyer said, “We just don't have enough information to make really firm decisions right now. And when we do, that's when we'll be communicating with our buildings and our teachers and our principals, leaders and our parents and students.”

As for a rural school, Valier Superintendent Joshua Reed said that they have still received three of their larger grant moneys, but they are still missing parts.

Reed said, “For Valier, it's not the biggest impact in the world just because we don't really receive that much funding in those ways.”

This was the first year Valier applied for English as a Second Language learner money, and they may not receive the $10,000 they applied for.

Reed said, “Because it's brand new for us. It's kind of an extra, so it won't really hurt us, but it is certainly something that we would have made use of right away if we could.”

Currently, the Literacy Grant is covering their afterschool programs, but Reed knows this is not the case for everyone.

Reed said, “Many school districts use their title three and title four funds to fund afterschool programs. So those that use those monies will be impacted.”

Ultimately, he is waiting to see if this will lead to more impactful changes down the line, and hopes the funds still come through by August.

Reed said, “It keeps me watching and listening because if you're able to withhold these other title funds, perhaps next year we'd see those monies that we actually do make use of pretty heavily be delayed as well.”