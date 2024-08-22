Electric City Water Park is closing for the season (with one exception)

Saturday, August 24 will be the last day of summer operations for the Electric City Water Park in Great Falls; this includes the Mitchell Pool and Lazy River.

And even though the Electric City Water Park will be closed to humans after Saturday, it will open one more time this season - for dogs, as the annual "Drool in the Pool" event will be held on Saturday, September 7.



It will be from 11am until 2pm. The City provided the following information in a news release:

What to Expect: "Drool in the Pool" is the ultimate dog-friendly pool party, where canines can splash, swim, and have a barking good time in a specially designated area of the Electric City Water Park. The event will feature a wide range of activities designed to entertain both pets and their human companions, including:



Water Activities: Let your dogs dive in and enjoy the cool water while showing off their best doggy paddles.

Land-Based Fun: Paw print painting, sniffing games, and more to keep all four-legged attendees entertained.

Educational Booths: Mini-education booths offering valuable information on pet care and welfare.

Vendor Fair: A variety of vendors offering pet-related products and services, including treats, toys, and more.

Note: The Splash Pad will not be operational during Drool in Pool

Admission: Cash or Credit Card, CC has 3% transaction fee:



$6 per dog

$3 per human

Proof of current vaccinations is required for all dogs, including rabies, parvo, and distemper. Vaccination records can be presented in paper or digital form

The Great Falls Park & Recreation Department also said that on Monday, August 26, and Tuesday, August 27, the Lap Pool and Recreation Pool in the Scheels Aim High Big Sky Aquatic & Recreation Center will be closed for a mechanical upgrade.

