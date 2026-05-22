GREAT FALLS — The Electric City Water Park is preparing for summer, but this season will look different for visitors. Two of the park’s most popular attractions—the Flow Rider and the Lazy River—will remain closed all summer due to significant safety concerns.

Jessica Compton, Deputy Director of Park & Recreation, said, “What happened was that we found that at the end of the season last year, there were a lot of things that needed to be fixed and to be safe and to provide the best experience for our community. We knew that we had to close the Flow Rider and the Lazy River completely.”

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Electric City Water Park set to open - without two key attractions

City officials cited major safety issues, including leaks, cracks, and problems with the structure of both features, as the reason for the closures. Community response to the news has been overwhelming, with many residents asking for discounted admission prices.

Aquatics Coordinator Patrick King said, “We’re working on plans and ideas for the future, for aquatics, for the city of Great Falls and we've got some good ones. But we're going to have to wait to reveal any of those till later dates.”

To keep families engaged, the water park will be offering expanded family attractions, acrobatics, swim lessons, pool rentals, and highlighting the city’s Big Sky Aquatic and Recreation Center, which opened in July 2024.

“They're disappointed and we understand that,” Compton said. “But we hope that they will also be excited about what's coming. And really, we want to hear their input. We want critical feedback—positive, how can you help us? What do you want to see, so that we can move forward and provide something that's great and puts Great Falls on the map.”

The Electric City Water Park will open on June 6th at noon, minus the Flow Rider and Lazy River.

Visit the Park & Recreation website for a full list of classes and programs being offered at the Water Park, Water Tower Pool, Jaycee Pool, and the Aim High Big Sky Recreation Center.



(MAY 15, 2026) The Electric City Water Park and Neighborhood Pools will open on Saturday, June 6th, at 12:00 pm.

Visitors should expect service changes at the Electric City Water Park, as both the Flow Rider and Lazy River will be closed this summer due to mechanical and structural issues.

These issues result in the amenities not meeting state safety codes. The City is currently comparing the costs of repairing the existing equipment versus replacing the structure with something entirely new.

The Mitchell Pool will still be open at the Water Park this summer.

The Neighborhood Pools and all outdoor splash pads will be operational this summer.

Splash pads will also open on June 6th except for the Lions Park Splash Pad, which will open May 24th.

Visit the Park & Recreation website for a full list of classes and programs being offered at the Water Park, Water Tower Pool, Jaycee Pool, and the Aim High Big Sky Recreation Center.

For more information, call 406-771-1265, or email parkrequests@greatfallsmt.net.