Emergency crews at the scene of a fire in Black Eagle

Posted at 11:50 AM, Aug 15, 2022
Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire on the north side Black Eagle, in the vicinity of 32nd Avenue NE off of Old Havre Highway.

Initial reports indicate that several cars are burning in what is said to be junkyard.

The fire was reported at 11:20 a.m. As of 11:45 a.m., the fire appears to be under control.

A firefighter at the scene said a person was working on a car, and a spark ignited the surrounding brush

There are no reports of injuries.

We will update you if we get more information.

