Emergency crews respond to fire near Great Falls restaurant

There was a fire in the trash area behind Taco John's near 10th Avenue South and 13th Street.

It happened just before noon on Monday, December 26, 2022.

Great Falls Fire Rescue responded and extinguished the fire.

There were no reported injuries; the amount of damage is not yet known. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Officers with the Great Falls Police Department also responded to the scene.

We will update you if we get more information.

