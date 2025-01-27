Watch Now
Emergency crews respond to structure fire in Great Falls (January 26, 2025)

Emergency crews responded to a structure in Great Falls on Sunday, January 26, 2025.

KRTV was first notified about the fire at about 7:30 p.m. by a person who saw firefighters and police officers in the area.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said at about 8:15 p.m.: "GFFR crews are on the scene of a trailer fire near Skis Western motel on 10th Ave so."

Skis Western motel is at the intersection of 10th Avenue South and 24th Street.

We have been told that at least one family has lost many personal possessions, and a donation drive is being started.

At this point, there are no reports of any serious injuries, nor the suspected cause of the fire.

We will update you when we get more information, including any fundraisers or details of donation drives.

