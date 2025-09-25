Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Emergency exercise at Great Falls airport on Thursday

Emergency exercise at Great Falls airport (September 2022)
MTN News
Emergency exercise at Great Falls airport (September 2022)
Emergency exercise at Great Falls airport (September 2022)
Posted
and last updated

Great Falls International Airport is conducting a full-scale emergency simulation exercise on Thursday, September 25, 2025 from approximately 8am until 2pm.

Commercial service airports are required to conduct a full-scale emergency simulation exercise every three years.

Numerous emergency response agencies will respond to the airport for this exercise, which will include:

  • Ambulance, fire, and police vehicles, some with active lights and sirens
  • A controlled fire, and smoke may be visible from a distance
  • Montana Air National Guard Fire vehicles and personnel will conduct a full fire response
  • Mercy Flight is likely to operate during the exercise
  • Actors, some in make-up to simulate injuries, will be present during the exercise
  • Emergency radio traffic will be abundant during the exercise

The airport will be open and all commercial flights will operate normally.

Video from 2022:

Great Falls airport conducts crash training

TRENDING
Grain elevator comes down in Havre (video) Pizza Ranch and FunZone Arcade opens in Great Falls Suspected arson fire leads to discovery of human remains Montana artist creates 'wooly mammoth' for Burning Man

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Contact Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App