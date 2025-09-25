Emergency exercise at Great Falls airport on Thursday

Great Falls International Airport is conducting a full-scale emergency simulation exercise on Thursday, September 25, 2025 from approximately 8am until 2pm.
Commercial service airports are required to conduct a full-scale emergency simulation exercise every three years.
Numerous emergency response agencies will respond to the airport for this exercise, which will include:
- Ambulance, fire, and police vehicles, some with active lights and sirens
- A controlled fire, and smoke may be visible from a distance
- Montana Air National Guard Fire vehicles and personnel will conduct a full fire response
- Mercy Flight is likely to operate during the exercise
- Actors, some in make-up to simulate injuries, will be present during the exercise
- Emergency radio traffic will be abundant during the exercise
The airport will be open and all commercial flights will operate normally.
Video from 2022:
Great Falls airport conducts crash training