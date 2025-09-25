Emergency exercise at Great Falls airport on Thursday

Great Falls International Airport is conducting a full-scale emergency simulation exercise on Thursday, September 25, 2025 from approximately 8am until 2pm.

Commercial service airports are required to conduct a full-scale emergency simulation exercise every three years.

Numerous emergency response agencies will respond to the airport for this exercise, which will include:



Ambulance, fire, and police vehicles, some with active lights and sirens

A controlled fire, and smoke may be visible from a distance

Montana Air National Guard Fire vehicles and personnel will conduct a full fire response

Mercy Flight is likely to operate during the exercise

Actors, some in make-up to simulate injuries, will be present during the exercise

Emergency radio traffic will be abundant during the exercise

The airport will be open and all commercial flights will operate normally.



Video from 2022: