Thursday, March 27, was the last day for candidates to file to run for the Great Falls Public School (GFPS) board of trustees.

End of filing period for GFPS board candidates

“It’s their job to oversee the overall operations of the school. They hire the superintendent and help build the strategic plan; they work with the budget; they work with every aspect of the school operations and mainly policy. The policies dictate how we do things and when we do things, and so they're a very important aspect of our school district,” explained Brian Patrick, GFPS’ business operations director.

Patrick added, “Gordon Johnson is our board chair; he [will] be running for his third three-year term. Paige Turoski has completed her first term, she's the other incumbent. The two other people running are Craig Duff and Tony Rosales.”

There are four candidates running, and those interested in running can file at the Cascade County Elections office or the GFPS District Office.

Individuals also have the option to file as a write-in candidate, and they have until April 3rd. Forms can be picked up at the GFPS District Office.

“We've got deadlines coming up; our regular registration ends Monday, April 7th, so that means they can send their registration forms to us by mail,” said Terry Thompson, Cascade County elections administrator.

This will be a mail-only election, which the GFPS school board has done for many years.

Candidates must be registered to vote and live in Great Falls when they file to run, and the election will be on May 6, 2025.