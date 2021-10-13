Extended interviews with Great Falls City Commission candidates

The Great Falls municipal election will be on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Here are extended interviews with all of the candidates - two for Mayor, and six for City Commission:

Two Candidates for Mayor



Fred Burow





Bob Kelly

Six Candidates for two City Commission seats



Joshua Copeland





Vanessa Hayden





Eric Hinebauch





Joe McKenney





Paige Turoski





Susan Wolff





From the City of Great Falls website :

Salary of City Commission members

Pursuant to the Official Code of the City of Great Falls (OCCGF) 2.1.020 the salary of each Commissioner shall be three hundred twelve dollars ($312) per month. The salary of the Mayor shall be four hundred sixty-eight dollars ($468) per month.

Qualifications and Election of the City Commissioners

City Commissioner candidates shall be qualified electors of the City of Great Falls, and be residents of Great Falls for at least 60 days preceding the election.

City Commission

The City Commission is composed of a Mayor and four Commissioners who serve overlapping terms. In Great Falls, municipal elections are held in the uneven numbered years. The Mayor and Commissioners are elected at-large on a non-partisan basis.