Eye on Great Falls (November 2024)

As you drive around Great Falls, you’ll likely see some new businesses that are open, construction underway for other businesses, and a few "closed" signs, too. Here's a look at some of them:



Ocean Star Seafood Co.

Coming soon: 1420 Market Place Drive

Coming soon to the former Black Bear Diner location next to Chili's restaurant, Ocean Star Seafood Co. will be a buffet-style restaurant featuring all you can eat seafood and sushi. A spokesperson told MTN that construction is expected to continue for another few weeks, with an opening aimed for January.

Joann

Now open: 1200 10th Avenue South

The Joann store in Great Falls reopened two weeks ago at their new location on the west side of Holiday Village Mall, and will host an official grand reopening celebration on Friday, November 22nd. The store sells fabric and yarn, sewing supplies, arts and crafting supplies, and holiday decor.

Pizza Ranch

Coming soon: 2515 10th Avenue South

The former Joann location will become the Old West-themed buffet restaurant, Pizza Ranch. Pizza Ranch’s franchise development department told MTN they plan to begin construction on the building early next year, opening sometime in 2025. It will also have an "arcade zone" of more than 5,000 square feet. It will also feature party rooms.

Mi Rancho/Stadium Sports Bar & Casino

1121 Fifth Street South

The Stadium Sports Bar & Casino has some big changes coming as well. The Mexican restaurant Mi Rancho relocated nearly a year ago to inside Stadium, and will be closing on December 1st. Their location in Helena will remain open. Stadium will be completing renovations throughout the month of December, expanding their casino area, adding a liquor store, and bringing back their old bar food menu featuring pizza, wings, and cheesesticks. The renovations are expected to be complete by January 1st.

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom

1101 Seventh Street South

Old Chicago plans to open in the former Boston’s Pizza location on Seventh Street South. The new owners are currently working on an extensive remodel, including a casino attached to the restaurant, but with a separate entrance. “Studies show that's a little bit more social than a straight-line bar,” said Mike Malmberg, Vice President of the Johnson Restaurant Group in charge of the Great Falls location. “We’ll have 40 beers on tap along with pizza and taproom fare.” Malmberg says with the craft beers on tap, the restaurant will try to make sure as many of them as possible are local beers. There are currently three Old Chicago locations in Montana - Billings, Bozeman, and Missoula.

Vogue Bubble Tea & Coffee Bar

5320 10th Avenue South

Vogue serves coffee, espressos, lattes, blending drinks, smoothies, fruit teas, milk teas, and pastries. Construction is still underway on Vogue inside the Walmart on the east side of Great Falls; they are shooting for a grand opening in December 2024. Click here for the Instagram page.

Vintage Sellers

On The Move

Liquor store Vintage Sellers will be moving from their location in the 2Js Fresh Market building on Smelter Avenue to a new spot at West Bank Landing along Third Street NW. The new building is currently being renovated, and owners hope to move in by January.

Know of a new business opening in Great Falls, or a big move or change for an existing business? Let us know at krtvnews@krtv.com.

