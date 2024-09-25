Families building their own homes in Great Falls celebrate progress

The families participating in the Owner Built Homes program through NeighborWorks Great Falls are making significant progress on their journey to homeownership, working together to build their 10 new homes.

Through the program, funded by USDA’s Mutual Self-Help program, 10 families dedicate about 30 hours a week building each other's homes, earning “sweat equity” over the year-long build, resulting in a substantially lower mortgage payment.

Marlee Holcombe works as a respiratory therapist, but for a few hours a week, she’s sheeting roofs, rolling trusses, and siding. Next spring, she’ll be a homeowner.

Holcombe says, “I knew it was going to be a challenging experience, but it's been a lot of fun. I've really enjoyed everything. And the people are great. The supervisors are very patient with us and very willing to teach. Being on the roof has been my favorite part. So I like working up there so much. But yeah, doing the sheeting and loading up the trusses and all that, that's been a good time.”



This year’s group began their build in May, and already have six houses up. Two are completely finished on the exterior and are ready to begin on the interior building and customization from the future homeowners, choosing countertops, colors, and carpets for their new home.

Teran Sowers is the Mutual Self-Help Superintendent for NeighborWorks Great Falls, and has been involved with the program for three years, overseeing thirty houses built.

Sowers says, “The coolest thing is you see these people that they don't do this every day. They don't know what power tools are. They don't know how to do whatever task it is we tell them to perform, and by the end of it, they've built ten homes and they get to see that through all the way to the end.”

MTN News Future homeowner Marlee Holcombe works on one of the ten new homes with supervision from NeighborWorks Mutual Self-Help Superintendent Teran Sowers.

On Wednesday, September 25th, NeighborWorks Great Falls will host “Dream Street”, where visitors can tour both completed homes and those under construction, meet with builders, and learn more about the Owner Built Homes program.

Dream Street will take place from 4:30pm to 6:30pm at 2113 23rd Avenue South.

The completion of the ten homes in Spring of 2025 will mark 185 homes built through the program since 2005, and 185 families who are now homeowners.

