Family Affair restaurant re-opens with new owners

GREAT FALLS — Family Affair restaurant, a staple in Great Falls for the last 44 years, recently underwent a changing of the guard . Former owners Linda Walden and Karla Husemoller sold the rights to the name and space back in September of 2022 to Jacquie and Jonathan Scott, a husband and wife duo.

“It was a great time to make a life change. John has always wanted to own his own restaurant, so yeah, it's really just kind of worked out perfectly,” says Jacquie. She hasn’t been a waitress for thirty years but knows the community well having been born and raised in Great Falls, using her people skills to ensure diners have a pleasurable experience.

Her husband, Jonathan, has worked in the restaurant industry for over thirty years, and handles the back of house, cooking up both original ideas and the same favorites that endeared Family Affair to so many.

“I’ve done everything from fine dining, white tablecloth, dinner to family-style service. I was a corporate sales chef for years on the road,” says Jonathan. His last gig was a three-story, five-hundred seat brewery he co-owned with a group of professional friends, though he says the small atmosphere suits his style.

“Brings me back to the food, and that's really what it's all about for me anyway. So the small environment really allows me to focus on the food and the quality of the food.”

For Jacquie, working side-by-side with her husband through remodeling and now their first week in service has been pleasant, she notes, “The together time is so far, so good.”

The couple have been slammed their first week, and have truly felt the embrace of the community who are eager to devour their staple favorites of biscuits and gravy and three egg omelettes.

“Reconnecting with the clientele that have been regulars here since 1978. We're blessed to be able to carry on this name and the tradition of family friendly food and, and I'm really excited for the future,” says Jonathan.

As for the Linda and Karla, they aren’t too far out of the picture.

“One of the former owners comes in and helps us out with the bakery,” Jacquie remarks.

Family Affair Restaurant is at 616 26th Street North; hours of operation are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 7am-2pm. Click here to visit the Facebook page.



