Family Promise of Great Falls prepares for ‘SOC HOP’ fundraiser

GREAT FALLS — An organization dedicated to helping children and families find housing is going back in time for a 50's themed fundraiser.

Family Promise of Great Falls is gearing up for its ‘SOC HOP’ on Saturday, April 22nd. SOC HOP is an acronym for Serving Our community, Honoring Our Promise.

Since 2015, Family Promise has helped hundreds of families find permanent housing, secure jobs, and live independent lives.

Last year, they opened Promise Place, a duplex where qualified families and their children for up to four months.

While the organization no longer utilizes area churches and congregations for shelter, they do depend on them for support and donations.

Family promise says homelessness has become an invisible crisis, not just confined to individuals.

“For all the homeless folks that you see, there's probably a family out there somewhere, too,” said Family Promise Executive Director Greg Grosenick. “So there is mom or dad and or mom and dad or whatever configuration of family there is. But there's kiddos there too, and they're still trying to do all the things that a normal kid does go to school and play basketball or do homework and do those things.”

Grosenick, who has been in the position for just over a year, says his ultimate goal would be to work with likeminded non-profits to put an end to homelessness.

“There are so many wonderful resources. There are so many great nonprofits here in town,” said Grosenick. “If we had more of a one stop shop where people could come and, you know, at least for the families and have wraparound services for kiddos, and we could do the things that we do in Alliance for Youth, could do the things that they do. Toby's house could do the things that they do, that that would be wonderful.”

Family Promise also recently received a $15,000 Clayton Grant targeted to help families facing eviction to remain in their current home and to help homeless families find housing so that they avoid having to find a shelter.

The grant was announced by the national Family Promise program and its partner Clayton, a national home builder.

Family Promise will also take part in the upcoming Great Falls Day of Giving Fundraiser as well as the Family Promise National Day of Giving

The SOC HOP takes place Saturday April 22nd at the Black Eagle Community Center starting at 5:30. It features a social hour, casual dinner and silent auction. There will be 50’s music and limbo and twist competitions. Tickets are available at Kaufman’s menswear or by calling the Family Promise office at 406-564-5267. Click here to visit the website.



