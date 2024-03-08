Family Promise set to host 'Night Without a Bed'

What does a night without a bed look like for a child? Nonprofit organization Family Promise is hosting the Night Without a Bed Awareness Event where student volunteers will be helping build awareness about the growing crisis of children and families experiencing homelessness, and inspire others to become involved in formulating solutions in the Great Falls Community.



Family Promise has enlisted the help of both highschool and college aged volunteers to run the event. One student volunteer, Ireland Osentowski, stated that the goal of the event is to “teach the community what it’s like to be homeless and how we can assist others. We’d definitely like to thank and acknowledge all of the hard work and dedication that the volunteers and the other nonprofit organizations have done for this event and we’re really excited to see where it all leads and hopefully throughout the upcoming years there’s more to follow.”

To help participants understand what it’s like to be homeless, they will be given a card with different situations that need to be solved. They will then go around to the different organizations at the event and learn about their resources. It also includes tasks such as spending your money wisely. This event hopes to bring awareness to fellow students about the invisible struggle their peers may be going through.

Great Falls Public Schools report at least 330 students facing homelessness currently being tracked. Family Promise Executive Director Greg Grosenick explains that this number may be even higher stating, “That’s only school aged kids, so everybody that hasn't started kindergarten yet, that doesn't include them. It also doesn't always necessarily include your siblings. We offer financial services through grants and donations to be able to help”.

The Night Without a Bed Awareness Event will be held March 23rd at the University of Providence’s Student Center from noon to 3pm. For more information, call Cari Yturri at 406-564-5267, or click here.