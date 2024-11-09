Feather Your Nest in Great Falls is closing

After 14 years in the Great Falls community, antique store Feather Your Nest will be closing its doors next month, and the historic building has been sold to new owners.

With it's whimsical umbrella light fixtures, vintage clothing displays, and an eclectic collection of items, Feather Your Nest offered a comfortable and inviting atmosphere to downtown shoppers.

Owner Kandy Zanto says she came up with the name ‘Feather Your Nest’ while observing how birds make their nests unique.

Zanto explains, “There might be like a little bit of tinsel, or a little strip from the cigarette wrapper or something woven into the nest. Why? Not because there's a shortage of twigs and grass, but just because, this is my opinion, but I think it made their nest more interesting to them”.

The store features all kinds of antiques, trinkets, furniture, jewelry and more for visitors to pick up, and feather their own nests. The store also featured a bistro for a few years, offering high tea parties and a lunch menu. “We wanted people to feel at home. I think when we very first started, our sign said something like ‘Fun, Friendly and Affordable”.



Zanto expressed that the business was a team effort, with her husband and sons working on renovating the building and moving furniture, and her team of women who work in the store. Zanto says, “The girls are kind of like travel agents, they're always making recommendations for everybody. It’s just fun to visit with people who are here visiting from everywhere, and kind of sharing with them about Montana and Great Falls”.

Zanto has made the decision to retire and spend more of her time with her young grandsons.

She sold the historic building to her friends, Shari and Mike Schmidt. While plans for the building are uncertain, Zanto is confident they will have exciting plans for the space.

With her business closing, Zanto encourages members of the community to continue to shop at locally owned businesses in the era of online shopping.

She says, “It’s probably more important than ever if small businesses are going to thrive in this era. I’ve noticed a difference every year for fourteen years with shopping as more becomes available online. It's not always possible to shop local, but the more we do it, the more local shopping will have”.

Everything in the store will be 50% off until its closure in mid-December, ending with a two day sale where all proceeds will go towards the Downtown Great Falls Rescue Mission.

Zanto says, “I'm hoping people will come and take home a little treasure, and it'll be a nice boost for the Rescue Mission, and then hopefully we won't have to box anything up”.

Feather Your Nest is located at 311 Central Avenue. You can learn more about Feather Your Nest on their Facebook page by clicking here.

