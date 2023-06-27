Fetch Pet Boutique undergoing expansion

GREAT FALLS — Fetch Pet Boutique is getting bigger, with a big project now underway. The pet store offers boarding, grooming, and training, and provides indoor and outdoor play space for four-legged guests.

The facility is excavating 3700 square feet, 1500 of which will be used to lease a brand new retailer.

The remaining 2200 square feet will be used to construct new and expanded amenities for Fetch.

Included in the plans are new office space for management, an expanded dog daycare center, expanded overnight lodging, and more room outside for the dogs to roam around.

“We’re bursting at the seams right now, due to high demand, and this will help to accommodate several of our customer needs,” says owner Ashley Wilkinson.

Wilkinson hopes construction will be completed by December 2023, in time for increased demand for overnight lodging during the busy holiday season.

Fetch is located at 1408 Third Street NW. Click here to visit the website.

