'Fire Within' awards recognize women entrepreneurs and leaders

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Development Authority hosted the 13th annual ‘Fire Within’ awards on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at the Lifestyle building in downtown Great Falls.

The awards recognize and celebrate female entrepreneurs in the community, both those who show early promise, and those with established success.

Awards fall into two categories, Aspire awards and Inspire awards.

Aspire award recipients are women business owners who’ve been in operation from one to five years.

Inspire recipients have been in operation for over five years.



“Getting this award and being recognized for my fashion and how far I came in my journey. It really means a lot to me,” says Rebekah Jarvey, an indigenous fashion designer who’s work has been featured on runways in Paris and New York. She was a recipient of the Aspire award.

This year, the awards reinforced and validated the drive of 31 women.

“It just really empowers me to continue to drive forward, continue to grow, continue to thrive, and really develop as a business owner and an entrepreneur in the community,” says Jaimee Gregoire of Dahl House Aesthetics.



Here is the list of the ‘Fire Within’ award recipients:

