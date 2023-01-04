First baby of 2023 in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Benefis Health System said in a news release that Bowen Malachi Fisher is the first baby born in Great Falls in 2023.

Bowen's parents are Joseph and Brianna Fisher.

Brianna said, “I was hoping and praying he would not be born on Christmas. Once we got past Christmas, I said he can come any time,” Brianna said. “It will be a fun birthday.”

He arrived on his due date of Sunday, January 1st, at 10:49 a.m., and weighed in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces and stretching 21 inches long.

Brianna is a teacher and Great Falls High School graduate, and Joseph works in construction.

