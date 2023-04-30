First race of the year at Electric City Speedway

GREAT FALLS — The Electric City Speedway returned to action on Saturday night with the ’Spring Fling’ race kicking off events running into September.

The race introduced an all-new race class called the IMCA Sport Compact Class. The class is comprised of three to four cylinder engine, front-wheel drive vehicles. They are gutted for safety and installed with a roll cage. It’s a perfect class for entry-level participants.

Two teenagers did just that Saturday night. Caiden Back and Jack Oppelt took their cars for spins in an official dirt-track race for the first time in their lives. Back is a big fan of the new class.

“Everyone seems to think it's a really fun class. It keeps the fans entertained. The cars are so equal that you really have to drive them so it won't just be one guy just going out and waxing the whole field,” he says.

Oppelt’s father, William, had been racing on dirt tracks for over two decades. Now it’s Jacy’s turn to take over the family legacy.

“My dad raced for 20 plus years. I grew up since I was in diapers around the track. So it's kind of always been a thing, you know? I decided I should probably try it, see if I like it,” says Oppelt.

As for adrenaline and pressure, Oppelt says it only hits him late.

“That'll kick in once I get out there. I don't have none now. Just worried about getting the car ready to go.”

The Electric City Speedway’s next event will be the Midwest Mods Special on May, 6th. The IMCA Compact cars will race again on June 24th at the Tribute to Reed Randall race.

