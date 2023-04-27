Former NFL player will headline Great Falls Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast

GREAT FALLS — A springtime tradition returns to the Heritage Inn in Great Falls on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, when the 30th annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast takes place.

“The message we're trying to send is everybody's involved in this, and everybody can take part in prayer and being positive and lifting up our community in prayer,” said Jack Allen, the chairman of the prayer breakfast committee.

Through food and fellowship, without the distraction of politics, the non-profit Friends and Fellowship Great Falls is presenting the event.

Allen says Billings hosted the first mayor’s prayer breakfast in the early 1960’s.

Friends and Fellowship Great Falls has worked with other communities such as Billings, Helena, Missoula and Bozeman to help stage events. Allen says the group is also helping develop similar events in other communities including Highwood, Fort Benton, and Denton.

Various civic leaders will speak at this year's breakfast ranging from youth, business, state and local elected officials, law enforcement and first responders, the military and more.

Attendees will also hear from a former NFL player.

“Rickey Bolden is our speaker this year and Rickey played for the Cleveland Browns for seven seasons,” said Allen. “During that time he went through education to become to go into the ministry. And then he was ordained, and he spent seven years at one church, and I think nine years, another church. And now he holds weekly Bible studies with congressmen in Washington, D.C., along with students who are developing as leaders.”

Allen is expecting a crowd of about 600 at the event on Wednesday, May 3rd at 7:00 am at the Heritage Inn.

For more information, you can click on friends and Fellowship website.

“The country needs this sort of activity right now,” said Allen. “We need to we need to emerge as a country from our conflicts and rise above that.”

