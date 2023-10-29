Forum features Great Falls municipal election candidates

GREAT FALLS — Ballots were mailed out several days ago for the November 7th municipal election in Great Falls.

On Thursday, October 26, 2023, the public had a chance to meet the municipal candidates.

All four candidates for mayor were on hand: Abby Brown, Joe McKenney, Cory Reeves, and Casey Schreiner.

The mayoral candidates were interviewed by Ryan Gamboa on Montana This Morning recently:



Four of five commission candidates participated, including incumbents Eric Heinbauch and Rick Tryon. Micaela Stroop and Shannon Wilson also participated.

Candidates gave their views on housing, ecomonic development, mental health, and more, and all agreed that public safety is among the city's top priorities.

The forum was organized by The Electric:

Voters will also decide the fate of a proposed public safety levy that would increase services but raise property taxes; click here for details.

Mark Dunn, one of two candidates for the newly-established municipal judge position, was also in attendance and took questions.

